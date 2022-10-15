Johor Sukma contingent receive RM1.35m incentive

ISKANDAR PUTERI: A total of 242 athletes, as well as 120 officials and coaches of the Johor contingent, received incentives amounting to RM1.35 million for emerging as the overall champion of the 2022 Malaysia Games (Sukma) last month.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said the incentive was a token of appreciation for the success of the state contingent in winning 77 gold, 52 silver and 43 bronze medals at the 20th biennial games.

He said following the success, the state government also gave an additional incentive of RM2,000 to only the gold medal winners in the individual category, pushing their total incentive to RM5,000.

“Incentives for individual silver medals are RM2,000 and RM1,500 for bronze.

“Apart from this overall achievement, it’s even sweeter that two of our athletes also made history by being crowned Sukma’s best Sportsman and Sportswoman... what was achieved will be engraved and elevate the name of the state Johor to greater heights,“ he said when speaking at the 20th Johor Sukma Contingent Victory Incentive presentation ceremony here today.

He said Sukma’s best male and female athletes, Muhammad Fakhrullah Mohd Rumaize in canoeing and swimmer Tan Rouxin, also received an incentive of RM5,000 each for that title.

Onn Hafiz said Muhammad Fakrullah who won nine gold medals with two national records, received the highest incentive totaling RM44,500 while Tan who won six gold, one silver and one bronze took home RM33,000.

He hoped the Johor contingent could continue to achieve success at the next Sukma Games after creating history and emerging as champions for the first time in the 36 years of Sukma’s organisation.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Fakrullah expressed his appreciation to the state government for giving the incentive which has injected him with enthusiasm to make Johor’s name famous in the national sports arena.

“I never did set a target to win this (Best Sportsman) title, I just went all out in every competition. This (incentive) will fuel my spirit and propel me in the future,” he said. - Bernama