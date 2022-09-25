Johor Sultan congratulates state contingent for winning 2022 Sukma

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor Sultan, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar congratulated the Johor contingent for emerging champions of the 20th Malaysia Games (Sukma) that ended today.

“Congratulations Johor contingent, 2022 Sukma champions,” Sultan Ibrahim posted on Facebook today.

Tunku Mahkota Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim also posted his own congratulatory message on Facebook, stating, “I would like to wish the Johor contingent my heartiest congratulations for winning the 2022 Sukma that ended today.

“I’m proud to see the state contingent earn 77 gold in this championship, surpassing the initial target of 40 gold. My congratulations to the Johor contingent once again,” Tunku Ismail posted.

Meanwhile, Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi posted on Facebook that Johor had created history by winning the games for the first time in its 36-year history, adding that the state government would acknowledge their achievement and that there are plans for a celebration.

“Congratulations to all athletes, coaches and management, the Johor state sports council and everyone who contributed to this excellent success,” he said.

Johor managed to top the medal table with 77 gold, 52 silver and 43 bronze medals. - Bernama