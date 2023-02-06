$!Johor Sultan opens 71st Gurdwara Cup and Sikh Festival of Sports

PETALING JAYA: Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar officiated the 71st Gurdwara Cup and Sikh Festival of Sports at the Taman Daya Hockey Stadium in Johor Bahru, yesterday (June 1).

In the Facebook post of Sultan Ibrahim, it was reported that some 1,500 participants and officials from nine states, including Singapore are taking part in the four-day sporting event featuring hockey, football, badminton, netball and gold tournaments.

“The Gurdwara Cup, first introduced in 1949, is one of the oldest sporting events in the country that aims to thrill and unite all Sikhs from Malaysia and Singapore who share a passion for sports,” said the FB posting.