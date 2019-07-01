‘Jordan Boy’ admits bout against Saiful Merican a litmus test

WHEN he first heard that he would get the chance to redeem himself after suffering a three-bout skid, Malaysia’s Muay Thai prospect Mohammed “Jordan Boy” Bin Mahmoud was thrilled.

The Kedah native knows he cannot afford another slip-up, especially in front of his passionate supporters when he challenges Saiful “The Vampire” Merican at ONE: MASTERS OF DESTINY on Friday, 12 July.

Mohammed is aware that the three-round Muay Thai bantamweight contest could be his ‘make-or-break’ moment in his ONE Championship career.

“I need to perform and show ONE that I can still do it. They’ve given me a lifeline by giving me this card. I know what I need to do. The goal is simple — I need to win,” the Sampuri Muay Thai Gym representative stated in a confident tone.

“It’s tough when you’re going through your first back-to-back losses, and I’ve got no excuses to give. This match is very important to me, and I cannot afford another loss.”

The opportunity to showcase his improved skills at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur, with the rousing support of his family and supporters behind him, is something the Kedah native is looking forward to.

Though he knows he has to double his output to recreate another jaw-dropping knockout, Mohammed said at least there wouldn’t be other factors to take into consideration.

“I do have some nerves going into this clash in Kuala Lumpur, but it’s not as bad as when the card is outside of my home country,” the 23-year-old noted.

“At least I don’t have to struggle with climate adjustments or temperature going into this bout as I did when I was in Japan for ONE: A New Era against Panicos Yusuf.

“This will be the second time that I’m fighting on home soil. I’m going to ensure that I put on a good show for my family, supporters, and sponsors.”

However, “Jordan Boy” knows one of his ultimate wishes of a perfect evening for all Malaysians competing on the card cannot be fulfilled.

Despite his disappointment in the match-up, Mohammed was quick to share that it will at least guarantee a proud win for the martial arts-crazy nation.

“Meeting a homeboy is the last thing I want to do, especially when it’s in Malaysia because I want it to be a clean sweep for all Malaysian athletes on this night,” he expressed.

“Well, at least only one of us would be on the losing end.”