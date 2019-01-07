‘Jordan Boy’ aims for a quick knockout at One: Hero’s Ascent in Manila (Video)

MOHAMMED “Jordan Boy” bin Mahmoud has his heart set on another quick night.

He is scheduled to face Japan’s Hiroaki Suzuki in a ONE Super Series Muay Thai bantamweight contest at One: Hero’s Ascent, which takes place at the Mall Of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines on Friday, Jan 25.

The Kedah-born Muay Thai athlete’s bout was just announced as part of the card’s initial lineup.

“This is a big match for me, and I’ve only fought about a month ago at ONE Championship’s [most recent show] in Kuala Lumpur,“ the 22-year-old says.

“I’ll pray hard to bring the victory back for Malaysia, and I’d want another knockout on my record, if possible.”

In December, Mohammed stunned the audience at Kuala Lumpur’s Axiata Arena with a jaw-dropping knockout in his promotional debut.

The Sampuri Muay Thai representative needed only two minutes and twenty seconds to defeat Stergos “Greek Dynamite” Mikkios in front of his home crowd.

He hopes to relive that experience on Jan 25.

“I really hope this would be another similar outing,“ he admits.

Suzuki, however, will provide the Malaysian with a much tougher task when their four-ounce gloves touch in Manila.

Like “Jordan Boy,“ the Japanese striker made a lasting impression in his debut at ONE: Conquest of Champions in November last year.