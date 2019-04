MOHAMMED “Jordan Boy” Bin Mahmoud (pix) may be on a tough losing skid, but the Muay Thai practitioner is hoping to end it with a stylish finish at ONE: For Honor in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The Kuala Lumpur-based athlete shared why he believes this could be a “make or break moment” for him in his ONE Super Series career.

“Of course, it has not been an easy time for me, but the defeats have given me a new sense of motivation. I need to win to show my worth,” the 22-year-old said ahead of his bout against Scotland’s Andrew Miller on Friday, May 3.

“Just like before, I’m hoping to secure another good finish. It’s been a while since I had it, and I think fans can expect a knockout from me in Indonesia.”

In his promotional debut at One: Destiny of Champions last December, the Malaysian showcased his striking supremacy when he knocked out experienced veteran Stergos Mikkios in the opening round.

Mohammed then suffered a pair of defeats at the hands of Japan’s Hiroaki Suzuki and Cyprus’ Panicos Yusuf.

When asked to pick his favorite performance out of the three in ONE Championship, his choice was rather surprising.

“My knockout win will always be special, but my match against Panicos in Japan showed how much I’ve improved,” Mohammed explained.

“He is such a good athlete with great kicks and distancing. I believe that match was my best performance in ONE so far.”

Despite his young age, “Jordan Boy” knows the importance of keeping a positive mindset even through the toughest of times.

That ability to absorb only good energy has powered him through life and his Muay Thai career over the past five years.

“If there’s one thing I’ve always had, then it’s been having a very strong mental game. If we have a weak mindset, we should not be an athlete,” he said.

“A weak mindset is already like a defeat, and you may even struggle to strike in the ring. Stay positive, and good things will hopefully come.”