MOHAMMED “Jordan Boy” Bin Mahmoud has a lot of dreams, but if there is one which stands out among the rest, it is his determination to capture a Muay Thai World Title.

The Kedah-born striker knows he can now turn that ambition into reality and will not quit until he fulfils that task.

“My goal has never changed. I want to be a Muay Thai World Champion one day,” he said.

“Hopefully I could be the first to do it in Malaysia. I believe that I can get closer to that dream if I train harder.”

Mohammed knows, however, that the chance won’t come out of anywhere.

“To fight for [the championship], I know I’ll need to perform even better.”

Mohammed’s love for “the art of eight limbs” knows no boundaries. A quick look at his social media profiles show there is only one thing he loves doing anytime, anywhere.

Following a smashing debut in December against Stergos Mikkios, the Kuala Lumpur-based martial artist experienced a run of defeats.

It reached an unbearable point, but Mohammed wanted to weather whatever challenge followed.

“Whenever I think about that period, sometimes it hurts. I hate losing,” the Sampuri Muay Thai Gym martial artist revealed.

“But really, I just don’t think much about it. I know there is a new challenge awaiting me every day. I hate looking back at the past.”

Mohammed’s barren run eventually came to an end at ONE: MASTERS OF DESTINY in Kuala Lumpur on 12 July against Malaysian Muay Thai legend Saiful “The Vampire” Merican,

The bantamweight athlete brilliantly outstruck Merican en route to a unanimous decision win – unleashing some of his trademark roundhouse kicks, knees, and elbows.

With his 32nd career win in the bag, the Malaysian Muay Thai prospect wants to stay active in ONE Super Series.

Despite amassing five appearances in the past seven months, he admitted that he is waiting for the next offer.

“My family and fans know I love fighting, and I would never turn an offer down,” the 23-year-old Mohammed said.

“I’m trying to improve all my shortcomings in every fight. I can’t wait to return to the ONE Championship ring again.”