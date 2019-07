THE roundhouse kick has always been one of the most favored and prominent kicks in martial arts.

Just ask stars such as ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion “The Baby Shark” Petchdam Petchyindee Academy or ONE Championship’s Muay Thai legend “The Hero” Yodsanklai IWE Fairtex, and they’ll tell you it’s their favorite maneuver.

Both their world-renowned left roundhouse kicks have led to some of the best ONE Super Series knockouts in the past year.

Apart from being attractive, it is also one of the most efficient ways of kicking.

This move has a multitude of variations, and Malaysia’s Muay Thai prospect Mohammed “Jordan Boy” Bin Mahmoud shares four tips on how to perfect the roundhouse kick.

#1 Foundations

His first tip is to “open up” your hips, which means you have to pivot your hips and follow the side where you are throwing your kick from.

If your hips do not follow the direction of your strike, you will be losing out on a ton of power and speed.

“Besides adjusting your hips before unleashing the kick, make sure your stance is good too. A bad stance will lead to a not-so-perfect roundhouse kick,” the 23-year-old explained.

“To pivot, first take a small step to your left [or right if you’re southpaw] while leaving your rear leg planted, and rotate that foot externally away from you.”

“Once you feel your hips ‘opening up,’ that means you are doing it right,” he added.

#2 Following Through

Once you have completed the first step, the Sampuri Muay Thai Gym athlete’s second tip is to practice following through the kick.

“You might want to start throwing your kicks while imagining you have a target in front of you,” he shared.

“Make sure you are kicking with your shins, and imagine yourself driving the kick as though you are swinging a baseball bat.”

While some martial arts gyms would teach the kick differently, whichever you choose, make sure to kick circularly while the foot is flexed to allow for maximum damage.

#3 Balance

As soon as you start throwing the roundhouse kick, you will notice two things - losing balance and your kick sloppily falling to the side.

This is because the kick is a full-body movement, which means you have to incorporate your arms into the equation as well.

Mohammed advised: “You can achieve this by swinging your arm to the side where your kick is being thrown. For example, an orthodox fighter throwing his rear right kick would swing his right hand to his right side.”