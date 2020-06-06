Jordan Brand pledges RM426m to support racial equality, social justice

UNITED STATES: Former superstar Michael Jordan and his Nike-backed Jordan Brand are pledging to donate US$100 million (RM426m) over the next 10 years to support racial equality and social justice.

The vow comes five days after Jordan said “we have had enough” when it comes to racism that people of color face in the United States.

“Black lives matter. This isn’t a controversial statement,” read the joint statement from Jordan and his company on Friday. “Until the ingrained racism that allows our country’s institutions to fail is completely eradicated, we will remain committed to protecting and improving the lives of Black people.”

Part of the initiative involves creating greater access to education.

“Through our Jordan Wings Program, we have been focused on providing access to education, mentorship and opportunity for Black youth facing the obstacles of systemic racism. But we know we can do more,” Jordan Brand president Craig Williams said in a statement. “... There is still more work for us to do to drive real impact for the Black Community. We embrace the responsibility.”

The Jordan Brand pledge was preceded earlier Friday by Nike announcing a “Commitment to the Black Community” plan in which US$40m (RM170m) would be pledged collectively by Nike, Converse and Jordan Brand.

“Systemic racism and the events that have unfolded across America over the past few weeks serve as an urgent reminder of the continued change needed in our society,” Nike president and CEO John Donahoe said in a statement.

Michael Jordan, owner of the Charlotte Hornets, won six NBA titles with the Chicago Bulls in the 1990s and was a five-time MVP and 14-time All-Star. Earlier in the week, he expressed his thoughts on the death of George Floyd, a black man who died May 25 in Minneapolis after white police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes.

“I am deeply saddened, truly pained and plain angry,” Jordan’s statement began. “I see and feel everyone’s pain, outrage and frustration. I stand with those who are calling out the ingrained racism and violence toward people of color in our country. We have had enough.

“I don’t have the answers, but our collective voices show strength, and the inability to be divided by others. We must listen to each other, show compassion and empathy and never turn our backs on senseless brutality. We need to continue peaceful expressions against injustice and demand accountability. Our unified voice needs to put pressure on our leaders to change our laws, or else we need to use our vote to create systemic change. Every one of us needs to be part of the solution, and we must work together to ensure justice for all.

“My heart goes out to the family of George Floyd and to the countless others whose lives have been brutally and senselessly taken through acts of racism and injustice.”

Chauvin was charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Three other officers – Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao – were arrested and charged with aiding and abetting both a second-degree murder and a second-degree manslaughter. – FLM