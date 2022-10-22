Jorge Martin sets record, secures pole position at Malaysian MotoGP

SEPANG: Prima Pramac Racing rider Jorge Martin created a sensation after destroying the all-time lap record to claim pole position in the 2022 Malaysian Motorcycle Grand Prix at the Sepang International Circuit (SIC) here, today.

The 24-year-old Spaniard was the quickest during the Qualifying sessions as he set the first-ever one minute and 57 seconds (s) lap time record in Sepang after clocking 1:57.790s while all the three title contenders - Francesco Bagnaia, Fabio Quartararo and Aleix Espargaro failed to finish among the top three.

The time set by Martin beat the old record of 1:58.303s held by French rider Fabio Quartararo in 2019.

Following close behind him in second place was Italian Enea Bastianini of Gresini Racing MotoGP with 1:58.246s while sixth-time world champion Spaniard Marc Marquez of Repsol Honda Team was in the third position after clocking 1:58.454s.

At the same time, the fight for the world championship crown remains intense with the top three riders in the riders’ standings failing to set the best time which saw Ducati Lenovo Team rider Bagnaia forced to start in ninth place after clocking 1:58.862s.

Bagnaia who has collected 233 points (pts) at the top rider’s standings looked set to destroy the new lap record set by Martin after going fastest in sector one, but the Italian crashed out of Qualifying 2 (Q2) at turn four.

Bagnaia could clinch his maiden championship crown if he wins in Sepang and reigning world champion Quartararo of France finishes outside the podium.

Quartararo of Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP who is trailing by 14 pts behind Bagnaia in the rider’s championship standings had to settle in 12th place with a time of 2:00.543s while Aprilia Racing’s Espargaro of Spain who collected 206 pts will start the race at the 10th place after clocking 1:58.862s.

Meanwhile, in the Moto2 category, Japanese Ai Ogura of IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia boosted the chances of strengthening his grip at the top of Moto2 championship standings after claiming his third pole position of the season.

The 21-year-old rider who leads the standings with 247 pts, posted the fastest time of 2:06.405s, followed by Italian Tony Arbolino of Elf Marc Vds Racing Team in second (2:06.488s), while Flexbox HP40 rider Aron Canet of Spain came in third with a time of 2:06.652s. - Bernama