Jovic signs for Fiorentina from Real Madrid

MILAN: Luka Jovic has signed for Fiorentina from Real Madrid, the Serie A club announced on Friday.

“Fiorentina is delighted to announce the signing of Luka Jovic from Real Madrid on a permanent deal,“ the Viola said in a statement.

Italian media report that Fiorentina have paid no fee to Madrid but that they will get half of any future sale.

Serbia international Jovic's move to Tuscany brings to an end a miserable time in Madrid after leaving Eintracht Frankfurt for 60 million euros in 2019.

After initial poor form he was sidelined and never made his way back into the reckoning, being loaned back to Eintracht for a season two years later.

The 24-year-old has scored nine times in 26 appearances for his country. - AFP