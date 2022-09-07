Judge orders retrial of ex-Man Utd star Giggs

LONDON: Former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs will face a re-trial on domestic violence charges, a UK judge ruled on Wednesday, after a jury last month failed to reach a verdict.

Judge Hilary Manley at Manchester Crown Court set a new trial date of July 31, 2023, after jurors were deadlocked following the initial four-week hearing.

Ex-Wales international Giggs, 48, denied controlling and coercive behaviour against his former girlfriend Kate Greville as well as assaulting her and her younger sister.

Prosecutor Peter Wright told court Wednesday that “we do seek a re-trial in respect of Mr Giggs.

“The matter has been considered at a senior level within the Crown Prosecution Service and also the willingness of the complainant to give evidence.

“They indicate a preparedness so to do.”

Giggs will remain on bail until next year's trial.

Manley dismissed the jury of seven women and four men in the original trial, which had been given the option of delivering a majority verdict after she determined there was no “realistic prospect” of a decision following almost 23 hours of consideration.

If eventually found guilty, the three counts could lead to a five-year jail term.

Prosecutors alleged that the ex-star headbutted Greville in the face as she tried to end their relationship, and had subjected her to a “litany of abuse, both physical and psychological”.

Former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson was among those to give evidence in the case, which also saw Giggs take the stand and admit to being unfaithful in all his past romantic relationships but deny ever being violent.

He resigned as the Wales manager in June, after being on leave since his arrest.

Giggs exploded onto the scene as a teenager in the mid-1990s. He ended his career at Old Trafford as the most-decorated player in English football history.

As a player, he made a club-record 963 appearances over 23 years for Manchester United, winning 13 Premier League titles and two Champions League trophies.

He began his coaching career at Old Trafford, taking temporary charge at the end of the 2013-14 season after David Moyes was sacked. Giggs then worked as an assistant to Louis van Gaal for two years. - AFP