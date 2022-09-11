Jun Hao determined to catch up with Tze Yong

KUALA LUMPUR: Indonesia Masters 2022 champion Leong Jun Hao (pix) is determined to close the performance gap with national men’s singles main player, Ng Tze Yong.

Jun Hao said his success in clinching his first title of the Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour series in Malang, Indonesia, last month, has fired him up to do better in the country’s men’s singles camp, especially in catching up with Tze Yong.

“It’s true that from now on I’m training more to chase Tze Yong,“ he said when met at a training session yesterday.

The former 2017 Asian youth champion, who was previously plagued by a series of injuries, admitted that he was relieved to be able to end his title drought after last tasting international success at the 2018 Finland Open.

Meanwhile, the world number 72 hopes to give his best performance at the Bahrain International Challenge scheduled to take place from Nov 29-Dec 4 in his effort to collect as many points as possible to end the 2022 season at a higher ranking. - Bernama