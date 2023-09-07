Jun Hao, Letshanaa grab maiden national titles

KUALA LUMPUR: National men’s singles shuttler Leong Jun Hao finally claimed his first national champion title at the 2023 National Badminton Championships at Stadium Juara here today.

In the final, the 22-year-old player representing Badminton Association of Malaysia did not face any problem in disposing of teammate Muhammad Shaqeem Eiman Shahyar 21-16, 21-13 in a battle lasting 45 minutes.

The victory eased June Hao’s disappointment after having to withdraw from the 2019 final due to injuries.

“The success is a major boost to me, I hope to keep my consistency to rake in more titles in international tournaments in future,” said the player ranked 54th in the world to reporters after the prize presentation ceremony.

Elaborating further, June Hao said he hopes to break into the world’s top 40 players by the end of this year.

Following the success, Jun Hao took home the top prize of RM10,000 and a trophy while Muhammad Shaqeem received RM5,000.

Meanwhile, in the women’s singles final, BAM representative K. Letshanaa lived up to expectation by emerging champion after defeating teammate Wong Ling Ching 16-21, 21-17, 21-19 in a fierce battle that lasted 66 minutes.

It was Letshanaa’s maiden title in her first appearance at the tournament after previously winning the Under-18 National Championship.

“Of course I’m very happy, it’s a very big tournament at national level, I targeted to be champion and I got that title, so I hope to move on with this title and improve further in overseas tournaments,“ said the world ranked 68th player.

She said the success was additional motivation for her in preparing to face tougher challenges at the Korea Open from July 18 to 23.

“There is a lack of achievements in international tournaments for me, so this championship has given me a boost to perform better in Korea Open. So I think I will work on my weaknesses later on and see how my game proceed in Korea Open,” she said.

Letshanaa received the winning prize of RM7,000 and trophy while Ling Ching took home RM3,500.

In this regard, Wan Mohd Arif Wan Sharuddin Wan Junaidi-Yap Roy King and Vivian Hoo Kah Mun-Lim Chiew Sien were respectively crowned men’s and women’s doubles champions while Roy King-Valeree Siow won the mixed doubles title.

The men’s doubles winners were rewarded with a cash prize RM15,000 and trophy while the women’s doubles and mixed doubles champions received RM10,000 and trophy respectively.

Following are the results of the other finals:

Men’s Doubles:

-------------------

[3] Wan Mohd Arif Wan Sharuddin Wan Junaidi-Yap Roy King (BAM) bt [4] Low Hang Yee-Ng Eng Cheong (SEL/PEN) 21-17, 21-12

Women’s Doubles:

--------------------

[1] Vivian Hoo Kah Mun-Lim Chiew Sien (KL/JHR) bt Cheng Su Hui-Vanessa Ng Po Lyn (BAM) 21-13, 21-7

Mixed Doubles:

-------------------------

[1] Roy King-Valeree Siow (BAM) bt [3] Choong Hon Jian-Go Pei Kee (BAM) 21-19, 21-18 - Bernama