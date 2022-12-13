Justify claim of corruption in sports bodies, OCM tells Adam Adli

KUALA LUMPUR: The Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) have urged Youth and Sports Deputy Minister Adam Adli Abd Halim (pix) to justify his allegation that the sports fraternity was plagued by elements of corruption.

OCM president Tan Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria described the statement as uncalled for, unfair and prejudicial as various national sports bodies have succeeded in producing world champions in their respective sports throughout the decades.

“As the umbrella body of 57 national sports associations (NSAs), the OCM are deeply disappointed with Adam Adli’s statement which was not fully justified and not backed by evidence.

“Rightfully, Adam Adli should engage the stakeholders before coming up with a blanket statement that reflects (a) poor understanding of the existing structure,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Norza pointed out that a number of NSAs have been recognised as model associations who observe the principle of best practices of good governance.

He said the same set of NSAs had helped raise the profile of sports in the country by producing world-beaters in badminton, cycling, diving, bowling and silat.

“Although the NSAs are far from perfect and work within constraints, you cannot tar us with the same brush. Undoubtedly, there are weaknesses that need to be rectified but to claim that the sports fraternity is corrupt is prejudicial and immature,” said Mohamad Norza, who is also the president of the BA of Malaysia (BAM).

Meanwhile, Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) president Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin said, in the same statement, that it would be good if the Deputy Minister had engaged with the stakeholders before jumping to any conclusion.

Wushu Federation of Malaysia (WFM) president Datuk Chong Kim Fatt concurred and expressed his disappointment with the statement which, he described, as populist in nature.

“The statement does not benefit anybody. It only serves to antagonise the NSAs who are supposedly the biggest stakeholders in the sporting fraternity. It is not fair for those who have worked hard and toiled night and day to bring success to their respective sports,” he said. - Bernama