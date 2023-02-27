Justin, Letshanaa win men’s and women’s titles at Uganda International C’ships

KUALA LUMPUR: The country’s rising stars Justin Hoh and K. Letshanaa did the nation proud by winning the men’s and women’s singles titles at the Uganda International Badminton Championships yesterday.

Justin, ranked world number 111 and tipped to become a likely replacement for the retired Datuk Lee Chong Wei, swept the men’s title at the MTN Arena in Kampala by crushing India’s Kanishq M (ranked 396) 21-8, 21-12 in straight sets during a lop-sided men’s singles final.

The win was the 18-year-old shuttler’s fourth international title after having bagged the Bonn International 2022 in Germany, Croatian Open in June and Malaysia International Challenge in Ipoh, Perak last December.

All his titles were won in tournaments that featured senior players.

Meanwhile, in the women’s singles final, Letshanaa matched Justin’s feat by sweeping aside her Turkiye opponent Neslihan Yigit 21-11, 21-8 also in straight sets.

The win was the 19-year-old Letshanaa’s maiden international title this year. - Bernama