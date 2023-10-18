Juventus’ Fagioli banned for seven months over breach of betting rules

LONDON: Juventus midfielder Nicolo Fagioli has been handed a seven-month suspension by the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) over a breach of betting rules.

Fagioli had five months of a one-year ban suspended and was fined €12,500 (US$13,221), while he agreed to a therapy plan of at least six months to tackle his gambling problem, the FIGC announced, said PA Media.

In a statement on its website, the governing body said the 22-year-old violated the rule “that prohibits betting on football events organised by FIGC, UEFA and FIFA”.

Fagioli made his Italy debut in November last year in a friendly against Albania but it is his sole cap and he was not part of their squad for Saturday’s win over Malta and Tuesday’s defeat in England.

Compatriots Sandro Tonali and Nicolo Zaniolo last week returned to their clubs from Italy’s training camp after it emerged they were being investigated by the Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office.

Reports in Italy claim the probe into Newcastle midfielder Tonali and on-loan Aston Villa forward Zaniolo is in relation to illegal betting. - Bernama