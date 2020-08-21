Kahn says great teams like hungry Bayern are never satisfied

LISBON: Bayern Munich board member Oliver Kahn (pix) believes the Germans still have the hunger to lift the Champions League on Sunday.

Bayern go in search of a sixth title and a second treble when they meet first-time finalists Paris Saint-Germain behind closed doors in Lisbon.

“They’re not getting tired of wanting to keep on winning,” the former Bayern captain and goalkeeper told a virtual news conference on Thursday.

“This team of Hansi Flick is led by a coach who always finds the right words and solutions. What makes great teams great is that they are never satisfied. They always want to go one better.”

Kahn, 51, knows the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar can hurt Bayern, but said the Bavarians also have their own stars.

“Of course we know that PSG are a powerful side. But we also know our own strengths,” he added, praising his fellow goalkeeper Manuel Neuer in particular.

“When a goalkeeper gets older, he doesn’t get worse. Manuel Neuer is now 34 – Gianluigi Buffon is soon 50. Neuer can play many more years at the top level.”

Kahn also said he is “very optimistic” that defender David Alaba will extend his contract, which expires next June. “We are getting closer,” he said. – dpa