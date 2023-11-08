Kai Wun-Wei Chong hoping to repeat Malaysia Masters performance at World Championships

KUALA LUMPUR: National men’s doubles pair Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun are looking forward to repeating their Malaysian Masters 2023 performance at their maiden appearance at the upcoming Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Championships in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Kai Wun said if they managed to bring their A-game, the world 25 ranked pair might even stand a chance to advance to quarter-finals in Copenhagen when the tournament takes place this Aug 21 to 27.

The duo played well during the Malaysian Masters 2023, finishing their sterling run as runners-up when they lost to Kang Min Hyuk-Seo Seung Jae of South Korea in the finals last May.

Even with the final loss, Kai Wun felt that their performance at the Malaysian Open was still the best, even when compared to their winning the Taiwan Open in June against Taiwanese pair, Lu Ching Yao-Yang Po Han.

“I can say our performance at the Malaysia Masters was better as it has more top 10 pairs (than Taiwan Open). Hopefully we can repeat that kind of performance,” he told reporters when met after the training session here, today.

“We are currently looking to improve on increasing the fire on court since we didn’t produce good results in the last three tournaments,” he said, adding that he was not feeling any pressure and would give a good fight even though they would be making their first appearance there.

The pair’s performance has dipped after their Taiwan Open 2023 win, and they suffered three consecutive first round exits in South Korea Open 2023, Japan Open 2023 and Australian Open 2023.

Wei Chong-Kai Wun, who are unseeded for the BWF World Championships 2023, will play Lucas Corvee-Ronan Labar of France in the first round at Royal Arena. -Bernama