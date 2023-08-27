Kalajdzic scores later winner as Wolves beat Everton

LIVERPOOL: Sasa Kalajdzic scored three minutes from the end to hand Wolverhampton Wanderers their first win of the Premier League season with a 1-0 victory over Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday, piling more misery on their wasteful hosts.

Substitute Kalajdzic steered in a header from Pedro Neto’s cross to earn Wolves their first points of the season, having ridden their luck as Everton spurned numerous opportunities to score first.

Everton looked the more dangerous team but are left waiting for their first goal and point of the campaign in another demoralising defeat that was a carbon copy of their opening day loss to Fulham. The Merseysiders are rooted to the bottom of the standings having lost all three of their matches this season.

Wolves are 15th with three points.

Both teams had goals disallowed earlier but Wolves finally found the breakthrough with their only shot on target in the game. -REUTERS