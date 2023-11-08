Kane set for Munich medical after agreeing on Spurs transfer

MUNICH: England striker Harry Kane (pix) has agreed to join Bayern Munich for a Bundesliga record fee from Tottenham Hotspur and the deal could be made official later on Friday, according to multiple reports.

German and British reports said that the 30-year-old was set to fly to Munich for the medical on Friday, after both clubs reportedly reached agreement on a transfer fee of €110 million (US$120 million), plus add-ons, reported German news agency (dpa).

There was speculation briefly on Thursday that Kane would stay at Spurs after all but portal The Athletic then reported that the England captain had given the final nod to join Bayern.

Germany's Bild paper said the deal could be confirmed later on Friday and that he could be officially be presented around Saturday's German Super Cup in Munich between Bayern and RB Leipzig.

Sky TV suggested Kane may even play in the game.

Kane has been Bayern's top transfer target for weeks but it took them four offers until Spurs agreed to let him go. Spurs owner Joe Lewis reportedly decided to sell Kane rather than have him leave for free when his contract runs out next year.

Kane is said to have wanted his future decided before the start of the Premier League season, with Spurs' first game on Sunday at Brentford.

Kane came through the Spurs academy and is their all-time top scorer with 280 goals in 435 appearances. He ranks second second in the Premier League era all-time list with 213 goals since his 2012 debut, behind Alan Shearer (260). He is also record England scorer with 58 goals.

Spurs did not qualify for Europe in a modest past campaign where they finished in eighth place. Kane would have a chance to play Champions League and at the top in the Bundesliga for Bayern, who are six-time European champions and have won the last 11 German league titles, giving him an opportunity to win titles at last.

His arrival in Germany would be prestigious for the whole league and even more for Bayern, who hope he fills the void up front which has been largely vacant since Robert Lewandowski left for Barcelona 12 months ago. -Bernama