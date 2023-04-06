Karate-do exponent, shuttler crowned Selangor Sportsman, Sportswoman 2021-2022

SHAH ALAM: National karate-do exponent, R. Sharmendran and one-half of the women’s doubles badminton pair, M. Thinaah were crowned 2021-2022 Selangor Sportsman and Sportswoman today.

The two champions were awarded a cash prize of RM10,000, an accompanying trophy and a certificate each at the Selangor Sports Awards ceremony at the Perak Jubilee Hall, Sultan Abdul Shah, here.

Sharmendran told reporters at the ceremony that it was the first award he received in his 10-year sports career and would spur him on to continue achieving more success in the future.

Thinaah, who was represented by her father S. Muralitharan, was unable to attend as she was preparing for the 2023 Singapore Open next week.

Muralitharan was happy for his daughter to have won the state-level award.

“I am proud of her and her sacrifices have paid off,“ he said.

Meanwhile, the 2021-2022 Selangor Most Promising Sportsman and Sportswoman awards were won by swimmer Andrew Goh Zheng Yen and tennis athlete Saw Jo Leen respectively. - Bernama