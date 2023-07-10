Karate keeps M'sia's medal count going

HANGZHOU: The national karate camp kept the Malaysian contingent’s medal count going at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games with a silver in the women's team kata event yesterday.

Naccy Nelly Evvaferra Rojin, Niathalia Sherawinnie Yampil and Lovelly Anne Robberth won the country's 29th medal. The national contingent has already surpassed its target of 27 medals.

Tomorrow, 2018 Asian Games bronze medallist S. Prem Kumar is set to feature in the men's individual under 67kg kumite event.

Meanwhile, the national men’s sepak takraw squad set to defend the gold against powerhouse Thailand in the final of the inter-regu event at the Jinhua Sports Centre Gymnasium.

Tomorrow's clash will not only give the head coach Ahmad Jais Baharun’s men a chance to win gold, but also make up for the disappointment against Thailand in the men's regu team event final last week.

Meanwhile, at the Huanglong Gymnasium, gymnast Ng Joe Ee, who made his Asian Games debut, put on an impressive performance in the qualifying round to advance to the individual all-around final.

At the Binjiang Gymnasium, men’s badminton doubles pair Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik were denied by India’s Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Chandrashekhar in the semi-final, going down 21-17, 21-12.

S. Nageswaran and his horse Wanskjaer Cuneo finished 12th in the final of the individual jumping event at the Tonglu Equestrian Centre.

Tomorrow, the women's hockey squad end their Asian Games campaign by taking on Thailand in the fifth and sixth place decider at the Gonshu Canal Sports Park Stadium, while the jiu-jitsu and xiangqi teams will continue Malaysia’s challenge in their respective events.

As of tonight, Malaysia sit in 14th place after collecting five gold, seven silver and 17 bronze, or a total of 29 medals, while China top the table with 187-104-62, followed by Japan (47-57-62) and South Korea in third (36-49-84). -Bernama