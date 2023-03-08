Kasma Daniel hopes to compete in Moto2 as wildcard next season

KUALA LUMPUR: Yamaha Gen Blu Racing Asean rider, Kasma Daniel Kasmayudin dreams of returning to compete in the Moto2 race on a wild card ticket at the Malaysian Motorcycle Grand Prix (GP) next year.

The 22-year-old rider said he was informed of the slot for the 2024 season, hence the need to prove he can finish in the top three at the 2023 Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC).

“I have heard that there will be wildcard entries by several teams, so I hope to get that slot to race again in front of the fans in Sepang.

“It’s my dream and of course, I will give my best performance,“ he told reporters during his visit to the motoring goods warehouse sale programme, here today.

Kasma Daniel had previously made an appearance as a Moto2 wildcard rider in the Malaysian Motorcycle Grand Prix at the Sepang International Circuit in October last year.

Last June, Kasma Daniel dominated the Sugo International Circuit in Japan and claimed his first victory in the ASB1000cc class for the ARRC competition.

He is in sixth position in the ARRC competition with 61 points after three rounds.

German rider Markus Reiterberger (ONEXOX BMW TKKR) leads the championship with 118 points, followed by Japanese rider Haruki Noguchi (SDG MS HARC-PRO Honda Philippines) in second place with 92 points, while another national rider, Zaqhwan Zaidi (Honda Asia- Dream Racing) is in third place after collecting 84 points.-Bernama