Kazakhstan’s Rybakina clinches women’s singles title at Wimbledon

LONDON: Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina came from behind to defeat Tunisian third seed Ons Jabeur, winning the women’s singles title at the Wimbledon Championships on Saturday.

“I was super nervous before the match, during the match and I’m happy it’s finished. I have never felt something like this,“ said Rybakina, who looked extremely calm during the whole tournament even when she lost the opening set in the final 3-6.

But the big-hitting Rybakina found her powerful serve and precise return soon, winning the following two sets 6-2 and 6-2, said Xinhua.

“It’s true I did not expect to be in the second week of a Grand Slam at Wimbledon,“ said the 23-year-old, whose previous best result at a Grand Slam was a quarterfinal finish at last year’s French Open. “To be a winner is just amazing. I don’t have the words to say how happy I am.”

Jabeur, 27, has become the first African woman in a Grand Slam final in the Open Era after beating close friend Tatjana Maria of Germany 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 in the semifinals.

“I love this tournament so much and I feel really sad, but I’m trying to inspire many generations from my country. I hope they are listening,“ said the world No. 2. ― Bernama