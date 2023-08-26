KBS allocates RM30,000 to Malaysia Sport Stacking Association

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) has allocated RM30,000 to the Malaysia Sport Stacking Association to continue organising competitions at the grassroots level to unearth new talent capable of taking on the country’s challenges at the international level.

Its minister Hannah Yeoh said the association’s success in producing several international-level players capable of becoming Guinness World Record holders should be an inspiration for young people to join together to achieve success at the world level.

She also encouraged the elderly to get involved in the sport in order to maintain a healthy lifestyle without having to spend a lot of money.

“I want the Malaysia Sport Stacking Association to continue promoting the sport to the younger generation and the elderly because we see that it does not require a large space and is easy to access anywhere.

“.... and I see that this sport is becoming more popular so I have allocated RM30,000 through the minister’s allocation to the association for this sport. This sport is really good because it can ensure that their (the players) minds are always actively thinking,“ she told Bernama today.

Hannah also informed that KBS has given a matching grant of RM22,000 to the association to organise the 2023 Stacking Sport Open Championship which starts today until tomorrow with the participation of 460 participants.

The international level tournament recognised by the World Sport Stacking Association has drawn participants from three countries namely Malaysia, Singapore and China.

Sport stacking, also known as cup stacking or speed stacking, is an individual and team sport that involves stacking 9 or 12 specially designed cups in pre-determined sequences as quickly as possible. The cups are specially designed to allow for speedier times. - Bernama