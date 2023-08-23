KBS approves RM100,000 from KWASN fund for CHARM

SHAH ALAM: The Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) has approved an allocation of RM100,000 from the National Sports Trust Fund (KWASN) for the Cheerleading Association and Register of Malaysia (CHARM).

Its minister Hannah Yeoh (pix) said the approved fund is to support the grassroots development of the cheerleading sport that is fast growing in the country.

“This year, for the first time, the national squad participated in the World Junior Cheerleading Championship in the United States and got sixth place.

“So as a sign of support for CHARM, KBS has approved it (allocation) for the development of this sport,” she said after officiating the CHARM Recognition Award here tonight.

Commenting further, Hannah called on the national cheerleading squad to prepare and perform at their best since the sport in question has the opportunity to compete at the Olympic Games in the near future.

She also hopes that the Ministry of Education (MOE) can give support for cheerleading to be developed at the school level to ensure its development in the country.

“I hope that schools will also promote this sport as it combines a multi-racial line of athletes in one team, and it will certainly strengthen bonding,” she said. - Bernama