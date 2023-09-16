KBS eyeing over 5,000 participants for phase two of Klas Renang

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) aims to attract 5,760 children aged between six and 12 to join phase two of the Basic Sports Training Skills: Swimming (KLAS Renang) programme from this month until December.

Following the encouraging response to the first phase, the KBS said that the programme, which is open specifically to children from B40 families and managed by the National Youth and Sports Department (JBSN), will be expanded to 36 more locations nationwide.

“Phase One of the KLAS Renang programme, which was launched in May 2023, received a positive reaction whereby 739 participants, comprising children aged six to 12, completed learning and training with an average of 90 per cent mastery of basic swimming skills, especially in water confidence and various swimming techniques,” the KBS said in a statement today.

It added that pre-registration for phase two of KLAS Renang has been open since Aug 16 and parents or guardians of successful candidates will be contacted by the JBSN Secretariat for further coordination.

The ministry said that the programme, in maintaining strategic cooperation with Allianz Malaysia Berhad and Nestle Products Sdn Bhd, has added new strategic partners in Decathlon (M) Sdn Bhd and Pos Malaysia Berhad.

Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh officiated the launch of phase two of KLAS Renang at the Aquatics Excellence Centre, Sarawak State Youth and Sports Complex in Kuching today.

The main objective of this initiative is to reduce the death rate due to drowning through exposure to basic swimming techniques for children in B40 families.-Bernama