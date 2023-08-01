KBS identifying sports facilities for upgrading

SEREMBAN: The Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) is identifying sports facilities operated by the ministry nationwide that need to be repaired.

Its Deputy Minister, Adam Adli Abd Halim said the maintenance of sports facilities is important to ensure the development of athletes at the grassroots level can be implemented properly.

“We have many athletes with great potential. (But) If there are fewer sports facilities, there will be less involvement of athletes, so this issue of facilities is a big challenge.

“It will always be refined and re-examined, especially in upgrading existing facilities before we build new ones,” he said after officiating the closing ceremony of the first national-level Malaysian Finswimming Championships at the State Aquatic Centre here today.

Adam Adli expressed confidence that more athletes and new talents in the sport of finswimming could be unearthed through the hosting of competitions at the grassroots level. - Bernama