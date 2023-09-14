KBS introduces Rahmah Sports Sale to promote healty lifestyle

PETALING JAYA: The Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) has introduced the Rahmah Sports Sale (JSR) 2023 initiative to be held from Sept 16-Oct 15, with the involvement of 10 sports retail companies.

Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh (pix) said the sale will be conducted both in physical stores and online, in conjunction with the 60th Malaysia Day celebration this Saturday and the National Sports Day on Oct 14.

She expressed hope that the sale of sports goods at cheap and affordable prices, which was inspired by the Rahmah Menu introduced by the late minister of domestic trade and cost of living Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub, would be able to increase people’s participation in sports and recreational activities.

“Indirectly, the involvement of more people in sports activities will produce a healthy and fit society, in line with the National Sports Vision 2030 which is for Malaysia to achieve the status of a Sporting Nation by the year 2030,“ she told reporters after launching the JSR here today.

The 10 companies involved in the sale are Al-Ikhsan Sport Sdn Bhd (all 187 outlets), Gatti (M) Sdn Bhd (27 branches); Leonian (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd (20); MST Golf Group Berhad (1); Team Delta Rovers Malaysia Sdn Bhd (1); and Maxx Sports Sdn Bhd (2); Original Classic Holdings Sdn Bhd (71); Hakka Clo Plt (1); Pro Apparel Group Sdn Bhd (1); and Decathlon Malaysia Sdn Bhd (14).

Hannah said she would next hold discussions with sports firms that provide services, facilities or courts to do so at a reasonable cost.

“The 2019 household expenditure survey report shows that the cost of swimming sports equipment, swimwear and goggles is only around RM150, compared to the cost of swimming classes of RM200-300 for four sessions around the Klang Valley. Only a few activities such as archery, equestrian and shooting require significant costs for equipment.

“But for other events that many children and the general public are involved in, the cost is higher for training classes and coaches. Cost reduction is important to encourage children’s participation in sports activities so that we can develop sports talent, otherwise, they will just play as they please, without any goal or ambition,“ she said.

Hannah previously said that she had requested tax relief for sports training fees under Budget 2024 which is expected to be tabled next month.

Yesterday, the Sepang International Circuit introduced Rahmah tickets for as low as RM49.90 to watch the World Motorcycle Championship (MotoGP) at the 2023 Malaysian Grand Prix (GP), this November. -

Bernama