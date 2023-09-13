KBS launches RM10 per day hostel for youths, job seekers

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Youth and Sports today launched the Youth Capsule (Y-Capsule) @IYCResidence, a hostel facility for youth and job seekers in the city.

Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh said the facility will start operating this Friday and is offered to those aged between 18 and 40 years old at only RM10 per day.

“This programme targets youths who intend to undergo industrial training, are looking for jobs and individuals who are already employed but do not have a place to stay.

“I hope this (initiative) will encourage more youths to get jobs (in the city) particularly those coming from rural areas,” she told reporters after the launching ceremony here, today.

The facility at the International Youth Centre in Cheras offers five dormitories with 54 beds and is equipped with cooking facilities, self-service laundry and internet access, among other things.

Yeoh said the programme under the IYC’s management was initiated because according to statistics 38 per cent of the homeless population in Kuala Lumpur are young people aged between 18 and 30 years old.

“It is difficult for us to secure funds to build new facilities, so we are utilising existing facilities to implement programmes like this.

“I urge government agencies to create similar facilities for young people,” she said.

Yeoh, who is also a member of the National Employment Council, said according to the Department of Statistics Malaysia, as of the second quarter of this year, out of a total of 16.15 million workers in the country, 6.08 million are young people.

“This means the youth workforce participation rate is 62.9 per cent with 432,800 thousand people (6.6 per cent) being unemployed,” she added.-Bernama