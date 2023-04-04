KBS lists over 1,000 sports facilities in directory

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) has listed 1,135 sports facilities it owns and operates nationwide in the facility directory introduced today.

Its minister, Hannah Yeoh, said it was for the convenience of the public and national sports associations (NSA) to identify and inspect nearby sports facilities for their use.

She said the directory which can be browsed through www.kbs.gov.my/home-fasiliti.html would be improved from time to time with online booking to be introduced and more government-owned facilities such as local authorities to be included in the list.

Hannah also hopes that the directory can address the issue of lack of facilities raised by the NSAs in a meeting held last December while adding that the ministry was also prepared to discuss on providing cheap rental rates for national team training involving less popular sports.

“This directory can also assess whether there is a discrepancy in infrastructure across Parliament that creates a mismatch between facilities and needs according to the location and type of sport, as well as encouraging lawmakers to be more strategic when raising infrastructure issues in Parliament.

“In addition, it can avoid the issue of previous ad-hoc development projects that were built due to lack of planning and enable the appropriate use of funds for future infrastructure development,“ she told a press conference here today.

Hannah said the directory can also help KBS to identify sports facilities that need to be upgraded and those that are in high and low demand in a certain area. - Bernama