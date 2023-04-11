KBS looking into enhancing NFDP

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) is looking into measures to enhance the National Football Development Program (NFDP).

Its minister Hannah Yeoh stated that KBS is gathering input from local football clubs and will conduct engagement sessions to strengthen grassroots development through NFDP.

“I want to see football progress at the grassroots level. That’s why I am receiving feedback to improve NFDP to ensure the young talent supply chain reaches club levels and eventually the national team,“ she said.

She said this when met after attending the ‘Reading Bus’ programme organised by the Segambut parliamentary constituency office here today.

In addition to the NFDP, Hannah, who is also the Member of Parliament for Segambut, said that KBS is also looking to empower other grassroots development programmes, including hockey, rugby, and netball.

She emphasised that improving the existing programmes is crucial to ensure that all ellocations provided by KBS are utilised optimally to nurture new talents for the country’s sports.

“If there are shortcomings, I want them fixed. I don’t want the existing programmes to remain as they are without any improvements,“ she said.

Meanwhile, Hannah said the ‘Reading Bus’ programme, which started on Aug 19, targets primary school students struggling with reading and speaking in English.

He said that the programme involves nine schools from four zones in the Segambut constituency, with more than 30 students participating from each zone.

She noted that the community programme involves not only students but also retired teachers and volunteers, mostly university students, to teach the students involved.-Bernama