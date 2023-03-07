KBS: Low Beng Choo to head sports dispute committee

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) secretary-general Datuk Low Beng Choo has been appointed chairman of the Sports Dispute Committee (JPS), whose role is to resolve any internal disputes between sports bodies in a transparent and professional manner.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) in a statement today said Beng Choo, who is also the secretary-general of the World Baseball-Softball Confederation and president of Softball Asia, will be assisted by four JPS members.

Among the individuals appointed as members of JPS are the Malaysian National Cycling Federation vice-president Datuk Amarjit Singh Gill and Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) Faculty of Law dean specialising in Sports Law and Governance, Prof Dr Jady @ Zaidi Hassim.

Completing the list of members are former deputy president of the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) Prof Datuk Dr S. Shamala and vice-president of the Squash Racket Association of Malaysia (SRAM), Sharon Wee.

According to KBS, JPS is an independent committee responsible for hearing and resolving disputes referred to it when a sports body dispute cannot be resolved internally using the Sports Development (Internal Procedures for Resolving Disputes within Sports Body) Regulations 2022.

“Accordingly, KBS has enacted the Sports Development Regulations (Sports Disputes Committee) 2022 with the aim of empowering sports bodies in managing and resolving internal disputes of sports bodies, including treating athletes transparently, fairly and quickly without any interference from the government or KBS especially ministerial involvement.

“This means that the minister will not be directly involved in any proceedings regarding the internal disputes of sports bodies. The minister is only involved as an appeals platform if the disputing parties are not satisfied with the JPS decision,” according to the statement.

Among the duties and responsibilities of JPS is to hear and present views on issues related to internal disputes of sports bodies that are referred to it and to resolve complaints and disputes that are referred by any official of a sports body.

JPS also needs to identify and recommend steps and actions to resolve internal disputes within sports bodies, as well as recommend a final decision after hearing complaints and issue a written decision to both disputing parties.

“KBS is committed to ensuring that the issues of sports body disputes that cannot be resolved (internally) are facilitated for the sake of national sports development,” according to the statement.-Bernama