KBS: No compromise towards any coach, athlete involved in crime, drugs

IPOH: The Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) will not compromise with any coach or athlete involved in criminal activities, including drugs.

Its Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said the ministry hopes that the police will conduct an immediate investigation into a coach who was arrested on suspicions of masterminding a syabu smuggling and trafficking syndicate following raids in Selangor and Johor on April 22 and 23.

“I have the arrest information involving the individual and I hope that the authorities will investigate the matter thoroughly and take stern action,” he told reporters after breaking fast with the Ulu Kinta General Operations Force (GOF) North Brigade Camp personnel here today.

He said their services would be suspended or terminated if they were found guilty after being charged in court.

He said the ministry disapproved of individuals who break the law and advised youth, especially athletes, to be good role models to Malaysians for the benefit of all.

Meanwhile, Bukit Aman Narcotics Crimes Investigation Department (NCID) director Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay was reported to have said today that police arrested four men, including a swimming coach and seized 287 kilogrammes of syabu with an estimated value of RM10.3 million.

Ayob Khan said the four, aged 25 to 29, were arrested in four raids, two at their residences in Puchong, Selangor and the remaining two around Johor Bahru.

Ahmad Faizal also said that the ministry intended to create a youth centre equipped with various facilities in the state at a site in Kinta district here involving an allocation of around RM45 million.

“We have identified a plot of land here to create the youth centre and I am dealing with the state government to obtain the land so I hope this matter can be done immediately so that we can expedite the construction of the centre for the youth in Perak,” he said. - Bernama