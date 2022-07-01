KBS not responsible for ticketing issue at Petronas Malaysia Open 2022

KUALA LUMPUR: The Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) has clarified that it has nothing to do with ticketing issues at the ongoing Petronas Malaysia Open 2022 at Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil here because it did not organise the tournament.

In a statement today, KBS said the badminton tournament was organised by a private company, and Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu and his deputy Senator Datuk Seri Ti Lian Ker did not give any instructions regarding ticketing or seating arrangements.

“It is an absolute right of the organisers. This explanation is important so that the people understand that the ministry is neutral and not involved in any decision taken by the organisers,“ it said.

Yesterday, there were viral social media posts about complaints from Premium 306 and 307 ticket holders who were not allowed to seat in the area designated for them because the organisers allotted it to another group of spectators.

Following that, the tournament organisers KH Worldwide apologised to the affected fans. - Bernama