KBS optimistic 2023 National Sports Day can draw 4.5m participants

PUTRAJAYA: The Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) is optimistic that the 2023 National Sports Day (HSN) it is organising next month can draw 4.5 million participants nationwide.

KBS secretary-general Dr K. Nagulendran (pix) said the district- and state-level events will be held from Oct 13 to 15, while the national-level event is scheduled to be launched by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on Oct 14 at the Palace of Justice grounds here.

He said Sarawak will hold its HSN on Oct 28 so that it will not clash with Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud’s birthday celebration on Oct 14.

“HSN is a national agenda, which is held on the second Saturday of October annually to promote sports among the community through an active and healthy lifestyle in line with the MADANI Malaysia and 2030 National Sports Vision framework,” he said at a press conference here today.

He said this year’s objectives included raising awareness of the importance of an active lifestyle, increasing people’s engagement in sporting and recreational activities as well as strengthening unity and national integration.

He said Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh wants all food vendors involved in 2023 HSN to provide healthy food to visitors and participants in an effort to encourage healthy eating habits.

Nagulendran also urged all parties to make the event a success and welcomed the support and strategic collaboration of non-governmental organisations and private sector corporations.

He said proposals for 2023 HSN collaborations can be emailed to hsn@kbs.gov.my. -Bernama