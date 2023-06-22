KBS receives more than 125 sports matching grant applications

PETALING JAYA: The Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) received more than 125 applications for Sports Matching Grants (GPS) from various parties who are keen to organise sports programmes and events in the country after it was officially launched on June 1.

Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh said the ministry will first examine all applications made from companies, sports associations, government agencies, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and registered cooperatives before the application closing date of July 31.

“Many (GPS) applications have been received and I will announce the exact data later. The first phase has been approved and we will announce the status of the GPS,” she said after officiating at the opening ceremony of the Malaysian Skate Championship at Sunway Pyramid today.

In the last 2023 Budget, the government allocated RM40 million to the ministry under the GPS initiative.

The strict conditions of the allocation of RM40 million in grants ensure that the applicant has to be transparent and that the organisation of a sport (event) must be seen to benefit the country’s athletes in enhancing their performance or ranking.

The 2023 Malaysian Ice-Skate Championship (June 22-25) will witness an arena of more than 400 participants from seven countries including Malaysia, competing over four days in its 14th edition.-Bernama