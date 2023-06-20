KBS refining measures to introduce E-sports in schools

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) is refining measures to introduce electronic sports (e-sports) as part of sports activities in schools.

Its Minister, Hannah Yeoh, however, said the matter was still at a preliminary stage by taking into consideration the needs and potential of e-sports to be widely developed in these educational premises.

“I understand that with e-sports being gazetted as one of the 103 sports, there will be discussions at the grassroots level for small e-sports tournaments to be held in schools.

“The listing of e-sports as a sport is an important recognition. However, we cannot ensure this sport will make it to all schools because not all schools are e-sports enthusiasts,” she said.

She said this at the launch of the National Esports Development Guidelines (NESDEG) at the ESI Hub in Puchong, near here, today.

Hannah said steps to introduce e-sports would be intensified with the hosting of various tournaments after it was confirmed that e-sports would make its debut in the Malaysia Games (Sukma) in Sarawak in 2024.

Earlier, the NESDEG was officially launched as a guide to all stakeholders relating to more effective governance, rights and responsibility among e-sports enthusiasts and industry players.

The six main thrusts under the NESDEG were also announced, covering various important scopes for the development of a safe, energetic, inclusive and sustainable e-sports ecosystem, namely the management of player contracts, the governance and management of esports events, the monitoring and protection of children, a code of conduct and ethics, and guidance on esports career paths as well as the application of sports science and medicine in e-sports.-Bernama