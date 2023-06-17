KBS throws PAFA lifeline by putting deregistration of association on hold

IPOH: The Perak Amateur Football Association (PAFA) have been thrown a lifeline by the Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) after the Sports Commissioner’s (SC) office had sent PAFA a notice of deregistration recently.

State Education, Higher Education, Youth and Sports committee chairman Khairudin Abu Hanipah said an appeal letter had been submitted to Youth and Sports Minister, Hannah Yeoh.

“It is true that the Sports Commissioner had sent a letter notifying PAFA that the association had been deregistered and had given 14 days to make an appeal.

“Therefore, a high ranked PAFA office bearer (2018-2021) who had been recognised by the SC office had submitted an appeal to the ministry and we were informed that a solution will be found to resolve the issue,“ he said after attending an Appreciation and Collaboration ceremony with empowerNCER Academic, here today.

Khairudin said a meeting was held with Hannah to find a solution so that PAFA will not be deregistered according to the provisions under the SC.

“Alhamdulillah, the meeting was a positive one as KBS has set up an action committee with members chosen by the ministry to monitor developments in PAFA. The action committee will call for the Annual General Meeting to be held again to select a new committee and once all matters are resolved, the new leadership can lead PAFA,” he said.

PAFA was initially suspended for six months by the SC following trouble within the association on March 7, 2022 because there were two groups claiming themselves as the rightful office bearers.

He added that problems had started in PAFA after both groups were fighting to hold the AGM without following the procedures or according to the constitution of the association.-Bernama