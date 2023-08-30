KBS to assist Muhammad Aqil meet prosthetic experts this week

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) is ready to assist student Muhammad Aqil Naufal Zahiran, who recently gained attention for his determined effort to complete the 100-metre (m) race in a Special Education Sports Championship while using a cane.

Commending the 11-year-old student's effort, KBS Minister Hannah Yeoh (pix) gave her commitment to do her best on behalf of KBS to assist Muhammad Aqil, including involving him in more sports activities in the future.

According to Hannah, KBS, in collaboration with the National Sports Institute (ISN), has scheduled a meeting with prosthetic experts this week, involving Muhammad Aqil's family.

“Watching Muhammad Aqil’s determination to complete the race, I’ve witnessed the mindset of a real champion. There’s no reason not to compete, not to join the race. He’s shown his best despite his circumstances. He has a champion’s mindset, a mentality that’s fostered by the Road to Gold initiative. I admire his effort and applaud Muhammad Aqil,“ Hannah said in a statement today.

Muhammad Aqil, a student of the Full Inclusive Education Programme at a primary school in Pahang, lost his left leg due to a bacterial infection in 2015. -Bernama