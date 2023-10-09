KBS to consider incentives for Lawn Bowls pair who won gold medal at World Championships

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) is considering a special incentive to reward Nur Ain Nabilah Tarmizi and Aleena Ahmad Nawawi for winning the women’s pair gold medal at the World Lawn Bowls Championships in Gold Coast, Australia, yesterday.

Nur Ain and Aleena Ahmad beat Malta’s Rebecca Rixon and Connie-Leigh Rixon 15-11 in the women’s pair final at the Broadbeach Bowls Club in Queensland yesterday to end the country’s 15-year wait for a gold medal in the World Championships.

Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh said KBS would discuss with the National Sports Council (NSC) to give a special incentive to the duo in appreciation of their magnificent performance at the international stage.

Hannah said the ministry would also ensure that the NSC provided additional support to both the lawn bowlers so that they would be able to sustain their performance when representing the country at international competitions.

“I want to congratulate both the women for their success...the success of the two women is in line with our aspiration to promote the participation of women in sports.

“I must discuss the prospect with the NSC since it has been our wish to reward athletes who excelled in their respective sports and the incentive is to reward their dedication, determination and sacrifices,“ said Hannah at the Malaysia & South Korea Friendly Games in conjunction with the 40th Anniversary of the Look East Policy through Sports, at the Juara Stadium, here today.

Speaking of the Sports programme today, Hannah said the cooperation was to further strengthen the existing relationship between Malaysia and South Korea.

“We know that K-pop is very popular in Malaysia, and this is a first initiative to start the cooperation. We also have an exchange programme, for example our athletes put up a performance in gymrama and wushu while they (South Korea) introduced their Drum dance and Geum-do to us,” she said.

Meanwhile, Hannah also congratulated the Harimau Malaya squad under South Korean coach Kim Pan Gon and the National Under-23 squads for producing excellent performances yesterday.

The Harimau Malaya squad produced a well deserved 1-1 draw performance against host China in their Tier 1 International friendly at the Phoenix Hill Stadium in Chengdu while the U-23 squad under coach E. Elavarasan convincing beat the Philippines 4-0 in their second Group H match of the 2024 Asia Cup Under-23 Qualifiers at the Chonburi Stadium in Thailand. -Bernama