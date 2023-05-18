KBS to consider reinstating sepak takraw as core sports: Hannah

KUALA LUMPUR: The Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) will consider reinstating sepak takraw as one of the core sports based on the sport’s achievement at the recently-concluded SEA Games in Cambodia.

Its Minister, Hannah Yeoh (pix), however, said the ministry would need a little more time to carry out an evaluation process of the facilities provided by the government as well as hold more town hall sessions with the sports fraternity to exchange views and obtain all necessary information.

“(As for) Sepak takraw’s aspirations to become a core sport, (the KBS) must have discussions after watching the sport’s performance at the SEA Games and a post-mortem will be conducted.

“The sport (sepak takraw) can win us medals and is very popular and we must support them and (the issue of core sport) will be a priority in discussions in the ministry,” she said when met by reporters after the launch of the Sepak Takraw League (STL) at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur today.

The STL will be held from Friday (May 26) to Aug 5 in Kuala Kangsar, Perak.

The national sepak takraw team won four silver and four bronze medals at the biennial Games in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Sepak takraw, weightlifting and taekwondo were dropped by the National Sports Council (NSC) from the list of core sports in 2017 following declining performances and not showing any improvement based on a review, including an in-depth study of the performance of the three sports since 2007. - Bernama