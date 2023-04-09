KBS to hold ‘Pesta Rakan Muda Mudi: Demokrasi Beraksi’ on Saturday

PUTRAJAYA: The Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) will organise ‘Pesta Rakan Muda Mudi: Demokrasi Beraksi’ programme, a Rakan Muda initiative, on Saturday (Sept 9) aimed at exposing youths to the principles of democracy and values about nationhood.

The free programme, held in conjunction with the 2023 National Day and Malaysia Day celebrations, will be held from 10 am to 10 pm at Menara KBS in Putrajaya here and aims to attract about 2,000 visitors, mainly university and school students.

Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Adam Adli Abd Halim said the pioneer programe will showcase elements of ‘Rakan Demokrasi’, ‘Rakan Ekspresi’, ‘Rakan Muzik’ and ‘Rakan Niaga’ before it is expanded to rural areas.

“We intend to expand (this programme) to other states... in stages, we will showcase different themes, for example, the theme now is democracy. Next, we will implement programmes related to sports, mental health, entrepreneurship and so on,” he told a media conference here today.

‘Rakan Demokrasi’, ‘Rakan Ekspresi’, ‘Rakan Muzik’ and ‘Rakan Niaga’ are among 10 Rakan Muda lifestyles introduced in June in line with the preference and interest of today’s young generation.

Adam Adli said the programme is also part of the ministry’s socialisation mechanism in cultivating youth and involving them in programmes centred on the appreciation of values.

The programme aims to increase the awareness of the younger generation towards the wealth of culture, history, art and national identity and, at the same time, encourage youth to delve into the field of literature and art.

Among the events to be held include democracy classes, forum on the struggles of women and independence, youth entrepreneurship sales and visual art exhibition, while several local personalities are also expected to make an appearance at the programme.

More information on the ‘Pesta Rakan Muda Mudi: Demokrasi Beraksi’ programme can be obtained at https://www.kbs.gov.my/rakanmuda.html. -Bernama