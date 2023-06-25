KBS yet to receive report on Zaki’s resignation

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) has not received any official report from the Malaysian Athletics Federation (MAF) regarding the resignation of former national head coach, Zaki Sadri, at the end of last month.

Its minister Hannah Yeoh said she could not comment further on the issue as she had not yet received detailed information on the latest crisis that hit the MAF.

“That, they have to first settle at the federation level (MAF), for now I have not been called to do anything yet,“ she told reporters after launching the KBS x KL Car Free Morning programme here today.

Previously, the media had reported that Zaki, who is also a former national triple jump champion, resigned following difficulties in gaining the trust of officials in the parent body to make changes in the national athletics squad.

Meanwhile, Hannah said the KBS x KL Car Free Morning programme, which was held for the first time in collaboration with Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) as the main organiser, will take place monthly on every fourth Sunday and maintain the main activities such as cycling, running and walking.

“The KBS edition will also highlight these main activities with various costume themes that are expected to be the main attraction in future editions.

“Among the differences that will be featured in the upcoming editions of KBS are a variety of side activities such as slots to try new sports and core sports, fitness activities, extreme sports, push bikes, the appearance of sports personalities including para sports athletes and the like,“ she said.

She also hopes that this model of cooperation between KBS and DBKL will be extended to the states level through the State Youth and Sports Department and local authorities in their respective states. - Bernama