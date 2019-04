Video link #1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5FQx-wVk3Yg

IN LESS than two weeks, Keanu Subba (pix) makes his long-awaited return to the ONE Championship Circle when he takes on Ryogo Takahashi at ONE: FOR HONOR in Jakarta on May 3.

The featherweight contest in the prelims of the spectacle will mark Subba’s 11th professional bout, and the athlete hopes this will be one of at least three matches this year, as he has his heart set on climbing up the featherweight division by year’s end.

“It’s been quite a journey, and I’m happy I have the chance to compete again,” the 24-year-old said, ahead of his first match since October last year.

“As an athlete, sometimes you just want to compete as often as possible, and your determination is even higher when you’re in much better shape.”

His hunger to compete against the very best is not driven by various factors, as he admitted he never thought he would have made it this far in life without martial arts.

Video link #2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fsIwjwcE1TY

“Picking up martial arts since a young age has benefited me, I really cannot imagine where I would be today without it,” the ONE Championship athlete confessed.

“We learn new skills every day, and although sometimes it does affect your emotions, it’s all part of it [a career as a martial artist].”

As much as there are tears of joy, Subba shared the other side of emotions he was speaking about, primarily on how injuries or a defeat can set an athlete back.

“A couple of years ago I suffered an injury very close to my fight. It was a sad moment, and it left me depressed.”

“But I knew I had to pick myself up, and thankfully for me, I managed to do it alongside my brother’s help.”

During his amateur days, the knowledge-craving Subba studied various ways to improve his game, and it eventually paid off brilliantly as he lifted the MIMMA Featherweight Championship belt – Malaysia’s most prestigious amateur tournament belt – in 2013.

Six years on from that title victory, Subba’s career has only seen further improvements – boasting a 100% finish rate and a more versatile martial arts game.

A title shot will surely be on the cards for him, but the Kuala Lumpur-based athlete admitted he’s in no rush to get to the title.

“I know my time will come, so I’ll take on what’s next without thinking much about the future.”