Video link #1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tqJ8Z3J92aA

Video link #2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pUeDvQq3OUc

MALAYSIAN mixed martial artist Keanu Subba and Muay Thai specialist Mohammed “Jordan Boy” Bin Mahmoud will raise the country’s flag high at ONE: FOR HONOR in Jakarta, Indonesia on Friday, May 3.

The full card – announced by ONE Championship on Wednesday, April 10 – will pit Subba against Japanese knockout artist Ryogo Takahashi, while the ever-present Mohammed faces off against Scotland’s Andrew Miller.

Subba, 24, has been longing for a return. He makes his first promotional appearance since a timely guillotine choke victory against Phoe Thaw in October.

“I’m excited and grateful to be fighting in Jakarta on 3 May,” the Kuala Lumpur-based athlete said.

“It’s been a moment that I’ve trained hard for, and I’m confident I’ll bring the best version of myself there.”

Ever since suffering a unanimous decision defeat to Li Kai Wen in 2016, Subba has garnered a steady portfolio of finishes. He defeated Waqar Umar, Ahmed Mujtaba, Xie Chao, and Phoe Thaw, all in the first round.

At Jakarta, his mission remains the same – to go out in search of that precious stoppage victory.

“I think my style will give him a lot of problems. I’m an unorthodox athlete with a good reach. I will be looking to pick him apart with my strikes,” said Subba, who boasts a 100% finish ratio.

“I think he is a good fighter, and I’m happy to be able to test my skills against him. But If the battle goes to the ground, I’m confident I will put him away.

“I think fans can expect to see me mixing things up. I am excited to showcase my growth as a martial artist.”

Mohammed will also look for a stoppage victory when he faces Miller in a ONE Super Series Muay Thai bantamweight contest.

Both strikers are coming off losses and are eager to return to the win column.

The two bouts featuring Malaysia’s finest talents will provide fans at the Istora Senayan talking points before the night’s top showdowns take place.

ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Sam A-Gaiyanghadao defends his gold for the first time against England’s striking ace Jonathan Haggerty in the headline attraction.

Meanwhile, Japanese mixed martial arts icon Yushin “Thunder” Okami makes his highly-anticipated debut against Kiamrian Abbasov in the co-main event of the night.