Keanu Subba Focused On The ONE Featherweight World Title Picture

Keanu Subba is eager to make his ONE Championship return.

The Kuala Lumpur-based dynamo’s last promotional appearance was back in October, where he handed Myanmar’s Phoe Thaw his first career defeat via guillotine choke in the first round.

Now, after five months away from the cage, he is looking to come back and chip away at his goal.

“It’s been a while since my last fight, and I’m set to go,” the 24-year-old said.

“My goals have remained the same throughout the past year, which is to get to that title next year. I believe I’m two or three fights away from the featherweight gold, and if all goes well, I’m sure my opportunity will come.”

While Subba patiently waits to make his return, he will pay close attention to ONE: ROOTS OF HONOR, which features ONE Featherweight World Champion Martin “The Situ-Asian” Nguyen defending his belt against Mongolia’s Narantungalag “Tungaa” Jadambaain the main event.

The bout takes place at the Mall Of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines on Friday, 12 April, and the Malaysian believes this will be an exciting clash between the division’s top mixed martial artists.

“Martin Nguyen is the World Champion, and I’m confident we’ll see a better version of him when he defends his belt in a couple of weeks,” Subba said.

“The Situ-Asian” currently trains at Hard Knocks 365 alongside two-division ONE World Champion Aung La N Sang under the watchful eye of Henri Hooft.

Hooft is one of the most highly-regarded coaches in mixed martial arts, having coached the likes of former World Champions Vitor Belfort, Eddie Alvarez, and Rashad Evans.

“[Training there] is a statement itself, and it shows you how determined Martin is to be the best. His opponent in Manila is a top athlete too, and he can definitely absorb hits having competed in various organizations for a long time,” Subba continued.

“Martin’s only struggle comes against grapplers, and although he is a well-rounded athlete, his primary skill is his striking. Jadambaa is a good grappler too, so it’ll be an even contest.”

Subba may be watching carefully on 12 April, but he will have his sights set on the winner and will work his way towards a ONE Featherweight World Title shot in 2020.

Given the talent depth in the weight class, he knows the road to the gold will be a difficult one. However, the Malaysian is motivated and will do anything in order to achieve his ultimate goal.

“The featherweight division has great athletes with different skills,” he explained.

“To get to the belt, you have to take on the best, and I’m looking forward to facing anyone as long as I can make my way to the top.”