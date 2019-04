COME ONE: For Honor in Jakarta on 3 May, expect Malaysia’s top featherweight athlete Keanu Subba to leave the ONE Championship ring with yet another stunning finish.

The Kuala Lumpur-based athlete who boasts a 100% finish rate – with three knockouts and four submission wins – has his sights on another similar outing against Japan’s Ryogo Takahashi at Jakarta’s Istora Senayan.

“I’d love to keep that 100% record. I’ve worked hard since the start of the year, and I’m very confident in what I’ll showcase during my bout in Jakarta,” the 24-year-old Subba shared.

“I feel like I’ll catch him in the first or second round and grind my way to victory from then on.”

Confidence will be the key to victory but behind the positive mindset of Subba lays an athlete who has the utmost respect for his opposite number.

The Monarchy MMA athlete is well-aware of Takahashi’s experience and a knack to win by knockout.

“He’s a veteran and has a lot of experience going into this bout. He is a good striker too, but he doesn’t seem to go to the ground very much,” Subba said of his opponent who boasts seven knockout victories in his eight-year career.

“Striking is his strength, and he knows he’s got a good takedown defense. I’m confident in my striking too, but I believe I have better range and am a more technical athlete than him.”

“I don’t see him beating me on the ground and on the feet too. If the contest ends on the ground, I’m confident I’ll leave with another submission win.”

The three-round featherweight contest would pit two high-level athletes who are on a hot streak.

Takahashi walks into this battle with a six-match winning streak – his last defeat coming in 2014 – while Subba has submitted three of his four past opponents inside the opening stanza.

“I’m just a couple of weeks away now from my fight, and I can’t wait to be in Jakarta to see out my final week.”

“During the final week, all the hard work is done, and as an athlete, we’re just hoping to stay in the best shape as possible, alongside a great recovery. There won’t be much work to do then, but just some minor technique adjustments.”

“I just want to show up for the match, and display what I’ve practiced during my camp.”