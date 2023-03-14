Kedah subdue Kelantan for full points in Kota Bharu

KOTA BHARU: Kelantan United failed to take advantage of playing at home after losing 2-3 to Kedah Darul Aman (KDA) FC in a Super League match at the Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium, here last night.

Playing before 1,000 spectators, Kelantan United first opened the score in the 22nd minute through Brazilian import striker Devid Silva who received a cross from teammate Jose Porteria.

Following the first goal, Kelantan United managed by Tomas Trucha continued to push to add more goals and Devid Silva again almost beat Kedah goalkeeper Kalamullah Al-Hafiz through a header in the 25th minute.

Kedah’s equalizer came in the 34th minute through a header from Brazilian import player Willian Sousa who neatly met Lee Tuck’s corner kick and beat Kelantan United goalkeeper Ahmad Asyraaf Omar.

Kedah then took the lead after Manuel Gasparini, who was fouled by the Kelantan United defence in the penalty area, converted for the second goal in the 44th minute.

Continuing the second half, Kedah managed to add a third goal through substitute Mohamad Al Hafiz Harun in the 79th minute through another penalty.

Kelantan United, however, closed the gap with their second goal through Yan Victor Silva’s penalty in the 88th minute, but it was not enough to prevent Kedah from collecting three full points after the final whistle. - Bernama